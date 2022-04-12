One Topeka HS student has a chance to get started on his career path early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka student is working in the Kansas State Department of Education - getting paid and getting class credit too.

Highland Park High School Junior Reylli Lopez was chosen for the new state paid apprenticeship program - it helps high school students receive a hands-on education.

Lopez says his career choice started within his family.

“There are many people who wanted to do that and experience stuff, so for me to be accepted into that I was like wow,” said Reylli Lopez, Junior at Highland Park High School.

Reylli Lopez is working an information technology job during his school hours.

It’s part of a new paid apprenticeship program from the State Department of Education and Jobs for America’s Graduates.

“It opens doors for students who are high school students to gain credit and get practice and experience in the world of work,” said USD 501 Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Reylli went through an interview process to become the one student selected.

“The fact that they didn’t know Mr. Lopez and they picked a student that’s a Hispanic student, even speaks further to equity and access,” Dr. Anderson said. “This is a game-changer, not only for Topeka Public Schools but really a game-changer for Kansas. He’s just the first, but after the first, there will be many more to follow.”

Lopez says his family inspired his interest in IT, “my brother, Carlos he really likes technology. The first time I saw him build a computer, I was like wow how does he do that?”

“I just got it all from him and my dad. He fixes these big machines at his work and tells me how it’s very dangerous for him to be around that stuff, but he has to do it so he can provide for the family,” said Lopez.

Once the opportunity presented itself, he couldn’t pass it up.

“The more experiences you have when you’re a Junior, it will help you in the future. In the future, it’s going to cost money. This was an opportunity that was just handed to me so I was like yeah,” said Lopez. “There are a lot of things you have to know from what software you use, because if you use a bad one, then your paying for that security instead. You just got to be really informative about what you’re doing to be a part of it”

The program pays $10 an hour and Reylli will earn high school credit and an IT certificate.

“We’re also teaching students really those soft skills - how you dress in terms of showing up, how do you speak? What’s your business etiquette? Also, teaching them all of those things, polishing your resume,” Dr. Anderson said.

“I will definitely recommend taking this opportunity because it’s good to learn. To me personally, I didn’t know anything about it and stuff so I was like I’m taking it because, in the future, it’s better to know now than to not know anything at all,” said Lopez.

Lopez takes regular classes in the morning, then heads to work in the afternoon. He will be able to stay with the program his senior year and over the summer.

