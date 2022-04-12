Motorcycle collision in Seward County sends one to hospital

LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of motorcycles collided Monday afternoon in Seward County in southwest Kansas, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:26 p.m. Monday just east of the intersection of US-54 and US-83 highways, on the east side of Liberal.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Honda Goldwing ABS and a 2015 Honda Goldwing GL 1800 were traveling west on US-54, with the Goldwing ABS on inside part of the lane and the Goldwing 1800 on the outside part of the lane.

The patrol said the Goldwing ABS turned from the inside portion of the lane in front of the Goldwing 1800, causing the Goldwing 1800 to rear-end the Goldwing ABS.

The rider of the Goldwing ABS, Charles E. McClung, 72, of Wichita, was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said.

The rider of the Honda GL1800, William C. McClung, 66, of Dayton, Ohio, was reported uninjured.

The patrol said both riders were wearing their helmets.

