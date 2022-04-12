Low chance for severe weather before sunset, widespread storms after dark

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We continue to track the potential for isolated severe weather before sunset this evening. Any storm that does develop along the dryline BEFORE sunset will be strong with larger than golf ball size hail, 60-70 mph winds and a few tornadoes possible. AFTER sunset, widespread thunderstorms are likely along a strong cold front currently making it’s way across Northwest Kansas. Hazards with this line of storms will be quarter size hail, 60-70 mph winds and a few brief and weak tornadoes.

Timing

Now - 8pm: This is when we have the chance at seeing one or two isolated severe storms. Tornado and hail threat is highest at this time with any storms that can develop before 8pm.

9pm - 2am: A line of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms develops along a cold front. Main hazards with this line will be damaging winds. A weak brief tornado is also possible within the storm line.

Aside from the severe weather potential, we are tracking a large wildfire this afternoon in Wabaunsee County. Some locations are being evacuated. For continuous updates, go here.

Tonight: Storms will develop this evening when severe weather is likely. Slight chance between 6pm-9pm, better chance after 9pm. After 2am is when the storms start to lose their intensity and the rain also starts to wind down. Lows in the 40s. Winds S/N 15-25, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Some uncertainty on how warm temperatures will be able to get with most models warming in the mid 50s however some models have low 50s for highs. Regardless much colder than today and winds out of the northwest gusting around 30 mph. A fire danger threat may exist in some areas. There’s also a slight chance for light rain possibly mixing with snowflakes due to temperatures dropping below freezing about a mile above the surface however no impacts are expected with surface temperatures above freezing.

Most spots will get below freezing Wednesday night with mostly sunny skies to end the work week and highs warming back near 60° Thursday with mid to even upper 60s possible on Friday.

Clouds move back in for the weekend with highs more in the low-mid 60s. There does remain differences in the models on temperatures for Sunday through early next week. Right now the 8 day forecast is more toward the cold bias model.

Taking Action:

Gusts 40-50 mph out of the south are expected this afternoon, have a firm grip on the steering wheel especially if you’re in a high profile vehicle. While the severe weather threat will likely develop after 8pm, it isn’t completely ruled out that there won’t be storms developing between 5-7pm so make sure you’re checking the forecast throughout the day and staying weather aware. While all hazards are possible and you should be ready for anything, very large hail will be the primary concern. The severe weather threat will diminish by 2am. The mid-afternoon update to see how the atmosphere is recovering after the morning cloud cover will be important to check for any forecast changes. Temperatures will be below freezing for most areas Thursday morning.

All hazards still exist however large hail remains the primary hazard. Greatest chance for storms will be between 8pm-2am Wednesday (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.