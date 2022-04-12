Lawrence Busker Festival to headline husband, wife team from Australia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence’s 2022 Busker Festival will headline a husband and wife team from Australia.

The Lawrence Busker Festival says it will return for its 15th year in 2022 and has become the largest, longest-lasting street performer festival in the nation.

The festival noted that Canada, Europe and Australia all stand out with their busker festivals, there are only a handful in the United States, which makes the event special and attractive to worldwide performers.

In 2022, Busker Fest said it will welcome Lisa Lottie the Hula Hoop star and her husband Reuben Dotdotdot the contortionist acrobat. The couple will travel to Kansas all the way from Australia.

Lisa Lottie, Hula Hoop artist (Lawrence Busker Festival)

Reuben Dotdotdot, contortionist acrobat (Lawrence Busker Festival)

The festival will be held along Lawrence’s historic Massachusetts St. from Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30.

