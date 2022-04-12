Advertisement

KU’s McCormack tabbed Big 12 Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Newly-crowned national champion David McCormack added another feather to his cap Tuesday.

The Big 12 announced the KU senior is the league’s Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year. McCormack graduated from KU in three years with an undergraduate degree in communications studies and is now pursuing his master’s in digital content strategy.

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds this season. He posted 20 ppg and 9.5 rpg in the Final Four — including a critical basket in the final minutes of KU’s championship win over North Carolina — earning him a nod to the All-Tournament Team.

The Norfolk, Virginia-native is the second Jayhawk to be selected for the honor since it started in 2013; Perry Ellis previously earned it twice.

