Kansans welcome Sandhill Plum as official state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644 Tuesday morning to designate the Sandhill Plum as the official fruit of Kansas.

Gov. Kelly said the efforts to pass the legislation started in 2021 when more than 400 fourth- and fifth-grade students from 24 schools participated in a process in which they wrote essays, sent letters to state representatives and voted to decide what they thought should be the state’s official fruit.

The Governor was joined by students from Sabetha Elementary on Tuesday, April 12, in the first-floor rotunda. She said these students started the process and were able to witness the bill become a law.

“I am proud of the efforts put forth by the students from Sabetha Elementary School and beyond,” Kelly said. “Hundreds of bills are introduced each legislative session, but not all of them make it to this point. It’s a shining example of what hard work and determination can truly accomplish at any age.”

Kelly noted that 10 students testified virtually in March on behalf of the bill in front of the House Federal and State Affairs Committee.

The Governor said the Sandhill Plum beat the Red Mulberry, the American Persimmon and the Gooseberry.

To read HB 2644, click HERE.

