K-State’s Ayoka Lee named Big 12 WBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State star center Ayoka Lee has been named the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.

Lee graduated with her undergraduate degree in psychology last May. She is currently pursuing her graduate degree in couples and family therapy.

She’s just the second player in K-State women’s basketball history to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team, joining Laurie Koehn (2004). Lee joins five other Wildcats to have earned the honor since its inception in 2013: Brittany Chambers, Kindred Wesemann, Shaelyn Martin and Peyton Williams.

Lee earned a slate of national honors on the court, including being named a First Team All-American by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated, a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA, a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention recipient, a finalist for the 2022 Lisa Leslie Award, a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection by the league’s coaches and a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Her jersey is currently in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame following her NCAA Division I single-game record of 61 points scored against Oklahoma Jan. 23.

