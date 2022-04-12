K-State cheerleaders bring home national title
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University cheerleaders brought home a national title over the weekend.
The Classy Cats excelled at the College Classic this weekend, earning the nod as Division 1A Pom Champions.
I am. We are. National Champions!!!— K-State Classy Cats (@KStateClassyCat) April 11, 2022
After an incredible weekend at @thecollegeclassic, your Kansas State Classy Cats are coming back to Manhattan as D1A Pom National Champions! pic.twitter.com/0q5HlD39sQ
