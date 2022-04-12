Advertisement

K-State cheerleaders bring home national title

Twitter: @KStateClassyCat
Twitter: @KStateClassyCat(@KStateClassyCat)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University cheerleaders brought home a national title over the weekend.

The Classy Cats excelled at the College Classic this weekend, earning the nod as Division 1A Pom Champions.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Topeka woman dies in Salina after shooting along I-70
Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday...
One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

A parade rolled through Mass Street in Lawrence as the Jayhawks basketball team was celebrated...
Lawrence holds parade to celebrate Jayhawks NCAA Championship
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji hugs his mother, Erica Agbaji, after winning the NCAA Championship on...
Agbaji family relives special Championship moment
Agbaji family relives special Championship moment
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold commands huddle after Jayhawks Spring Preview on Saturday,...
Kansas football team scrimmages in front of fans at Spring Preview