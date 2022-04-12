K-99 closes south of Wamego due to ‘out of control’ wildfire

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - K-99 south of Wamego has closed due to an out-of-control wildfire as crews attempt fight a second fire along I-70. Residents have been warned to be ready for evacuation.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says there are currently several out-of-control fires in the area, two of which are located in the county. It said one fire is located along I-70 at milepost 326, the other can be found along K-99 highway near Paw Paw Creek.

The Sheriff’s Office said if residents live north of either location, they should start the think about evacuation. It said officers and fire crews are in the area and will do their best to notify residents - however, the fire is spreading fast.

Those signed up for local emergency alerts through the Everbridge Alert System received a notification just after 3:40 p.m. which warned them to avoid K-99 due to the fire. It said the highway will be closed south of Wamego until further notice.

