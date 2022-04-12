Gov. highlights how Axe the Food Tax plan could save child care providers $7.5 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has highlighted how her Axe the Food Tax plan would help save child care providers about $7.5 million.

On Tuesday, April 12, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she toured the T-Rocks Child Care Center in Topeka to discuss her Axe the Food Tax plan and how it would help child care facilities.

As food prices continue to rise due to COVID-19 pandemic-induced inflation, Gov. Kelly said the child care facilities have seen their budgets squeezed, just like every Kansas household. She said child care is crucial to keep the Kansas workforce strong and the economy growing.

“Completely eliminating the state sales tax on groceries will assist these facilities in keeping their doors open and providing the care needed for Kansas’ working families,” Kelly said. “We must ‘Axe the Food Tax’ now. I’m calling on the Legislature to send me a clean bill eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.”

Owners of T-Rocks said the cost of food is the second-highest expenditure it has - just after payroll.

The Governor noted that about 79% of child care providers in the state would benefit from the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries. If the tax were eliminated, she said the state’s child care sector would see about $7.5 million in savings - depending on the type of provider. She said that is an average of $22,776 per child care program per year.

Kelly said Legislators will return to the Statehouse on April 25 when they can Axe the Food Tax and eliminate the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries - which could be implemented by July 1.

