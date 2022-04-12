Advertisement

Former wrestling coach for area schools earns lifetime achievement award a month before retirement

Coach Robert Gonzales
Coach Robert Gonzales(Manhattan-Ogden USD 383)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A former wrestling coach at Manhattan, Topeka West and Shawnee Heights High Schools has earned a lifetime achievement award for his service to the sport just a month before he is set to retire.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 says Robert Gonzales, former Manhattan High School Wrestling Coach, has been honored with the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.

USD 383 said Coach Gonzales began his career in Garden City in 1977 as a wrestling head coach and Physical Education and Health teacher. He was also a teacher and coach at Topeka West and Shawnee Heights High Schools before he came to Manhattan.

At Manhattan High School, the District said he taught Driver’s Education and Health and served in various leadership roles with the Manhattan-Ogden National Education Association.

Manhattan-Ogden noted that Gonzales served as the Head Wrestling Coach for the high school from 2005 to 2021 where he led his team to three state championships - 2007, 2012, 2017 - and had 20 state champions.

Gonzales was named National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2016-17 and was named State Coach of the Year six times.

The District said Gonzales has served in various leadership positions with the Kansas State High School Activities Association, the National Wrestling Coach Association, National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum, USA Wrestling Kansas and NAIA Wrestling.

“This is truly the highlight of my career as a public-school educator and athletic coach,” Gonzales said.

USD 383 indicated Gonzales is set to retire in May - after a 45-year career in education.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum opened in 1976 with the mission to preserve history, recognize excellence and inspire future generations.

