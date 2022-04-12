Advertisement

Carelessly discarded smoking materials blamed for Tuesday morning fire in south Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Carelessly discarded smoking materials were being blamed for a fire Tuesday morning at a south Topeka apartment complex.

The blaze was reported around 9:45 a.m. in a unit at the Meadowlark Apartments complex, 1625 S.W. 37th Terrace.

First-arriving crews found a second-floor deck on fire in a unit on the south edge of the apartment complex, located immediately north of Interstate 470.

Crews made quick work of the blaze and could be seen spraying water on the deck before removing a wooden board that appeared to have been damaged by the fire.

Officials said there didn’t appear to be any smoke or fire damage in the apartment unit.

No injuries were reported.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Additional details, including an estimated dollar loss associated with the fire, weren’t immediately available.

