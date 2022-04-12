Advertisement

Auburn-Washburn to build new middle school, multi-use community pool nixed

FILE - Starting March 23, USD 437, the Auburn-Washburn district will mail out ballots for registered voters to vote on expanding the district, renovating, and building a second middle school.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School district will see the construction of a new middle school, but not the construction of a multi-use community pool following a bond election on Tuesday.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says it wants to thank the community for the high engagement it has shown over the last two years as it collected and analyzed feedback from 30 different meetings to plan new projects.

USD 437 said the outcome of that work has led to a two-question bond election which closed at noon on Tuesday, April 12. It said the unofficial results of that vote were shared with it by the Shawnee Co. Election Office.

The first question asked if the bond was not to exceed $145 million and was passed with 61% voting to approve it. The second question asked if the bond was not to exceed $15 million, which did not pass with a 55% disapproval vote.

With the first question passing, the district said it will pursue the following capital projects:

  • Build a second middle school
  • Expand the early childhood program
  • Build a Career and Technical Center
  • Add or repurpose spaces at each school to meet student needs

The district noted that it will not pursue the construction of a multi-use community pool. It said the capital projects outlined in question one will provide tremendous benefit to students and the entire Auburn-Washburn community.

