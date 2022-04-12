Atchison man arrested after woman injured in weekend UTV crash

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man was arrested in connection with multiple offenses including driving under the influence following a weekend utility terrain vehicle crash that sent his female passenger to an area hospital, according to KAIR Radio.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of US-73 highway and Service Road, on Atchison’s west side.

KAIR reports that Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said an officer on patrol saw a utility side-by-side vehicle driving “recklessly” in the area of US-73 and Service Road.

The officer attempted to stop the UTV, but the vehicle instead went a short distance before it left the roadway and rolled onto its side.

KAIR reports that a 36-year-old woman who was a passenger in the UTV was transported by Atchison County Emergency Medical Services to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, Mo., where she was treated for unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, Wilson said Eric Molt, 45, was arrested Saturday in the 300 block of S. 22nd St. in Atchison in connection with driving under the influence; fleeing and attempting to elude; transporting an open container; reckless driving; and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle in the city limits.

KAIR reports that Molt was issued a notice to appear in court.

Additional details weren’t available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.