After official ‘verbally assaulted,’ Geary Co. explains factors behind burn bans, need for volunteer firefighters

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a Geary County Emergency Services official was ‘verbally assaulted’ over the phone, the Director of the department decided to explain the factors behind burn bans and highlighted the need for volunteer firefighters in the county.

On Tuesday, April 12, Geary County Emergency Services Director Garry Berges says Geary Co. Fire has responded to 10 calls for help since Friday - 8 of which had been fires.

Emergency Services said crews from Ft. Riley Fire, Riley Co. Fire, White City Fire and Fragrant Hill Fire helped at the fires located along I-70 on Friday. It said it would like to give a big thank you to area farmers - Phillip Goodyear and Brandon Dibben - who supported efforts with water support at the scene.

With the exception of the Ft. Riley firefighters, Berges noted that all of the firefighters were volunteers who give up their time and family life to help protect their communities. He said they receive $10 for each call they respond to.

Geary Co. Fire boasts 17 fire units - 5 structure units, 1 tanker with 2,000 gallons of water, 4 small brush and fast attack units, and 7 brush units. At one point, it said both the fires along I-70 had to be battled at the same time in which 5 units were still available to respond to calls in the western part of the county and two units were down. It said the other 10 units were on the fire scenes.

Berges said the county is lucky to have 73 individuals who give their time and are proud to be Geary Co. Volunteer Firefighters.

On Saturday, Emergency Services noted that 12 volunteers showed up at the main station to clean trucks, do maintenance and restuck units for the next call - which unfortunately came while they were still finishing up.

Saturday night, the County said one truck had to be towed back to the station after the fuel line had been plugged up. It said three volunteers spent several hours on Sunday to get that unit back up and running. It said they hoped late Sunday afternoon that it was fixed and ready to respond. It was then moved back to its station to cover that party of the county.

On Monday, Berges said the decision was made to ban burning in the county for the time being. He said Riley County was also put under a burn ban. At first glance, he said the winds were to be less than 10 miles per hour but were to be variable.

However, the County said overnight the winds were to increase and during the day on Tuesday winds were forecast to gust to over 45 miles per hour. A front had come in and the wind was set to drastically change direction.

As has been seen many times before, Emergency Services said fires from several days before could reignite when winds shift and increase. It said embers will blow and cause additional uncontrollable fires.

In addition, the county said should a fire start, it would need to have volunteer firefighters who could respond to pick up a unit and fight the fire. Monday, it said the availability to respond was low as many volunteers had been working their regular jobs.

Emergency Services said it did have a call for a vehicle fire on Monday. It said the station which was paged had no one respond as no one was available.

Emergency Services also noted that other counties - especially to the southeast - allowed burning on Monday and various units had been fighting fires that got out of control. It said those fires caused the smoke over Geary Co. on Monday evening.

“In our office, we believe in being professional especially when we talk with the public either in person or on the phone. We expect that also from the public,” Berges said. “Even though you might not agree with our decision on allowing burning or not, that is no right to verbally assault our office professional and use the “F” word repeatedly on the phone to her.”

Berges said the decision to ban burning is decided by the Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief who take factors into account including current wind and humidity conditions, anticipated weather for the next day, and availability of equipment and personnel. He said county regulations require those who burn to have a valid County Burn Permit which can be obtained through Emergency Services before the burn takes place.

Berges said he hopes the information helps the community understand why Monday had been made a no-burn day.

For questions, or if residents wish to become a volunteer firefighter, Emergency Services said they should contact the office at 785-238-1290.

