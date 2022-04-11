Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Topeka woman dies in Salina after shooting along I-70
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday...
One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

FILE
Second wildfire in a week burns near Baldwin Creek Park in Riley Co.
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
FILE - A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education...
Bill passed to expand Brown v. Board of Education historic sites