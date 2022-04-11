Washburn MBA program to host information session for those interested in advancing education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s MBA program will host an information session for community members interested in advancing their education.

Washburn University says its School of Business Masters of Business Administration Program invites the community to join it for an MBA information session on April 28 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

Washburn said the drop-in information session will be held in person in the Henderson Learning Resources Center, Room 104, on its campus at 1700 SW College Ave. and also simultaneously via Zoom.

The University noted that the event is completely free, however, registration is required.

Upon registration receipt, Washburn said additional information, including a Zoom link, will be provided through a confirmation e-mail to each person who registers.

Washburn said the MBA is a versatile graduate degree that provides the training, skills and tools needed for individuals in any business, field, or industry to rise to the occasion and excel in management-level positions.

The University said its MBA program caters to the full-time working adult learner. It said full-time, part-time, evening and virtual program options are available. Those with an undergraduate degree from any academic background are welcome in the program.

To register, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.