Ukrainian refugee families comes to the Capital city with a warm welcome

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ukrainian Refugee Raskforce for Topeka welcomed two families to Topeka Sunday night.

Their journey to safety amid the war in their homeland started last week.

It took nearly 5,600 miles later for two Ukrainian refugee families to arrive in Topeka, but two Ukrainian refugee families are now safe.

“It was long drive but they were really happy that they are safe now,” said Yana Ross with Ukrainian Refugee Taskforce for Topeka.

The Ukrainian Refugee Taskforce for Topeka welcomed them to the Capital city on Sunday.

“As soon as President Biden announced that there was a way that people are welcome to the United States. We heard that the fastest way was to come through Mexico,” Ross explained.

Yana Ross’s friend Iryna was one of the families.

“When the war started I got really worried about her. She stayed there for very long time but then moved away to Poland and I know her conditions were not perfect and with two little kids and being in a camp with 1500 people. I offered her to come here,” Ross continued.

“I can’t express this exactly because when we woke up on February 24th in Kyiv from this bombing. It was a sound like bum bum bum - every few minutes, every other minute,” said Iryna Nosok, one of the Ukrainian refugees.

“I was scared, it was like where to we go, what to do, how, oh my god. Yana from the very first day, she tells me Iryna come here, its safe here. I will take care, please, please, please,” Nosok continued. “We decided to try and we never expected for it to be so beautiful here, it’s like from movies in Hollywood.”

From Poland, the families went to a refugee camp in Mexico, where Ross picked them up last week.

Sunday night, the families arrived in Topeka. They were presented bread and salt, as a traditional welcome.

“It demonstrates that we are welcoming community. We have Kansas and Topeka have a long history of welcoming others right?” said Karen Hiller, Topeka City Councilwoman for District 1. “It’s a chance for us to jump on forward and practice what we preach if you will bring our history forward.”

One of the refugees sang a Ukrainian anthem for everyone to hear.

“It talks about Ukrainian people and their hearts and their courage. Maria has a beautiful voice and she was actually a singer in Ukraine and an artist so she likes art a lot, but she kind of had to leave that behind when it became on safe,” said Ross. “She hopes that she can find a place where she can utilize her talent here while they’re waiting for Ukraine to be safe again.”

As the war on ukraine continues, Ross says they’re happy to keep their friends safe.

“We just heard on the way here, their starting to bomb it as well. So Ukraine is definitely still not safe place for kids and women or anybody but so we’re very very glad that we able to help at least two families here,” Ross explained.

“We will be really, absolutely, calm, happy, relaxed here. Thank you to your city to all of your people for greeting us here,” said Nosok.

If you would like to donate to the ukrainian families, you can email info@supporttopeka.com.

