Topeka woman dies in Salina after shooting along I-70

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman died in Salina on Sunday evening after she was shot driving along I-70 near Solomon.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a gunshot wound at the Dollar General, 100 Dakota Dr.

Deputies said the resulting investigation found Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, had sustained a single gunshot wound while she was driving westbound on I-70 near Solomon.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Baum was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center via Dickinson Co. EMS, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Deputies said Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Co., was arrested and booked into the Dickinson Co. Detention Center for Involuntary Manslaughter where he will be held without bond pending his first appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is an ongoing investigation.

