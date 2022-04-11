Advertisement

Topeka woman dies from gunshot while driving

A Topeka woman is dead after being shot while she was driving near Solomon, Kansas. The...
A Topeka woman is dead after being shot while she was driving near Solomon, Kansas. The incident happened on April 10th, around 9 p.m.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is dead after being shot, while she was driving near Solomon, Kansas.

The incident happened on April 10th, around 9 p.m. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a Dollar General at 100 Dakota Drive in Solomon, Kansas on a report that a person had sustained a gunshot wound. 

When emergency crews arrived they found 27-year-old, Samantha E. Baum of Topeka, Kansas with a single gunshot wound she sustained while driving westbound on Interstate 70, near Solomon. 

Baum was taken by Dickinson County EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she died from her injuries. 

An investigation led authorities to arrest, 48-year-old, Eric S. Wymore, of Beulah, Colorado for involuntary manslaughter. Wymore was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance. 

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Dwayne Haskins
Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone
Dover Grade School Reunion
Dover school reunion brings together generations

Latest News

A pair of police chases ended with crashes Saturday in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.
Pair of police chases end with crashes Saturday in Wyandotte County
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday...
One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash
Ukrainian refugee families come to the capital city with a warm welcome
Ukrainian refugees receive warm welcome to Topeka