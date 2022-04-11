Topeka woman dies from gunshot while driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is dead after being shot, while she was driving near Solomon, Kansas.

The incident happened on April 10th, around 9 p.m. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a Dollar General at 100 Dakota Drive in Solomon, Kansas on a report that a person had sustained a gunshot wound.

When emergency crews arrived they found 27-year-old, Samantha E. Baum of Topeka, Kansas with a single gunshot wound she sustained while driving westbound on Interstate 70, near Solomon.

Baum was taken by Dickinson County EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she died from her injuries.

An investigation led authorities to arrest, 48-year-old, Eric S. Wymore, of Beulah, Colorado for involuntary manslaughter. Wymore was booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center where he is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.