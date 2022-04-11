Teen dead, second teen injured in Mission double-shooting

MISSION, KS (KCTV) --- A teenager was shot and killed Sunday night in Mission.

Police say the double-shooting happened in the 5100 block of Foxridge Drive.

A male teenager was declared dead on scene and a female juvenile has been hospitalized.

Her condition is unknown.

“It’s a sad day here,” Mission Police Chief Dan Madden said. “We’re having too much violence with young kids in this community. Any violence is bad, but when it involves kids, it’s too much.”

There’s no immediate information about a suspect.

Police say there’s no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

