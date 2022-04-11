Shawnee County sheriff’s chaplain celebrates 25 years on the job

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Hansen is celebrating 25 years serving the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office as a chaplain.

Before that, he spent another 25 years as a military chaplain in both the United States Army and Air Force.

He says he sees some similarities between law enforcement and the military.

“Law enforcement, just like in the military, are a group of people that are family,” Hansen says, “and they face some of the hardest things in life.”

In his role as chaplain, Hansen often finds himself in the middle of challenging and sometimes volatile situations.

“There’s no playbook that says, ‘Do A, B, C, D,” Hansen says. “You take everything as it comes.”

As chaplain, Hansen serves citizens who are affected by traumatic situations.

He also makes sure to check on the deputies and other sheriff’s officers.

He says he’s also learned to take care of his own needs after a difficult situation.

“When I go on a call, I’m going full speed ahead,” Hansen said. “But sometimes, I drive home rather slowly, just to help me unwind myself.”

Hansen was ordained around 50 years ago as a minister in the Assemblies of God denomination. He says he makes a point of not trying to convert people he encounters in his role as chaplain. Rather, he is there to listen to them and to serve them.

Should people have questions about religion, he says, he tries to answer them.

Hansen encourages officers to find outlets they enjoy for their life away from their job. He tries to practice what he preaches in that regard.

“My whole family’s up in the Greater Kansas City area,” Hansen says. “And when I hit that toll booth on the east side of town, I say, ‘Chaplain Hansen, I’m going to Kansas City. I’ll call you when I get back.

“And I’m there to chase with my grandkids and other family members up there and jus kind of take a break. That’s my refreshing.

“Some people like fishing. I like my kids.”

Though he retired from the military, Hansen says he has no plans to stop working as a chaplain for the sheriff’s office.

“As long as they let me stick around,” he says, “I’ll stick around.”

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says he’s grateful for the dedication Chaplain Hansen has shown, not only to the officers, but also to the community.

“I don’t think people realize the chaplain’s on call 24/7,” Hill says. “They respond out to scenes of traumatic incidents where people are at such great loss. He shows up on the accident scenes. He helps the officers out on scene to deal with the family members that are showing up. He just does a great job, and it’s very important to keep the chaplain program going.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.