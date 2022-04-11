Shawnee Co. Commission approves new AT&T cell tower on SW 21st

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Mission Township residents say they are “disappointed” after Shawnee County Commissioners unanimously approved a cell tower going in near their neighborhood.

Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday morning, April 11, to allow AT&T to use a property at 6540 SW 21st St. for its new tower.

Neighbors objected saying it would decrease their property’s value.

“I’m very disappointed in our commissioners,” said one neighbor. “They kept saying it was all based on location and that’s not true. We talked about property values and how the property values could go down. They didn’t even bring that up. As far as I’m concerned this was signed, sealed, and delivered.”

But, Shawnee County’s planning director says federal and state laws make it difficult to deny the request.

”I feel like we were kind of forced into the decision,” Commissioners said. “The federal and state law is very specific and does not allow us to consider most of the things we would like to consider.”

An alternate location for the tower - on top of West Ridge Mall - was discussed, however, representatives from AT&T said that would not provide the needed height for cell coverage.

