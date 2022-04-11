Advertisement

Second wildfire in a week burns near Baldwin Creek Park in Riley Co.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A second wildfire in a week has burned an area near Baldwin Creek Park in Riley Co. as crews attempt to extinguish it.

Riley County Fire District 1 says around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11, a large grass fire has burned the area near Baldwin Creek Rd. and Baldwin Park - north of University Park in northern Riley Co.

The County issued a disaster declaration to request help fighting this new fire as the old one from the previous Carlson Rd. Fire was set to expire.

Crews said no structures have been threatened yet as fire danger remains high.

The Department reminded residents no burning is currently allowed in Riley Co.

