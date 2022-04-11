Advertisement

Pottawatomie County authorities searching for man who fled from deputies Monday morning near Emmett

Pottawatomie County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a man who fled from them late Monday morning near the city of Emmett, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMETT, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a man who fled from officers late Monday morning near the city of Emmett.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager, officers were attempting to locate the man after he took off from them near Emmett.

The man was wanted in connection with warrants, Jager said.

The man’s name and the nature of the warrants weren’t immediately available.

Deputies continued searching for the man as of 12:42 p.m. Monday.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

