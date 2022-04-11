Pottawatomie Co. urges residents to prepare for potential wildfires with possible fire danger

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County has urged residents to stay safe and prepare for potential wildfires as strong winds shift directions throughout the day.

Over the past weekend, Pottawatomie County says multiple fires were reported within its borders. It said all county fire departments were called out at one point or another to work fires. There was some damage to equipment, however, it said no structures were damaged.

The County said its Fire Supervisor would like to remind those who have burned in the past week to check that the fire is completely out along the edges of the burn area.

The National Weather Service in Topeka said on Monday, April 11, winds will be out of the east from about 1 to 5 p.m. and then shift to be out of the southeast. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, it said the winds will pick up and be strong out of the southeast.

County officials noted that winds will switch again to be out of the south around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, then between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday winds will again switch to come from the northwest with high winds continuing through Thursday evening.

To help prevent fires, the County urged residents to properly discard cigarettes, keep vehicles off dry grass, avoid contact with open flames or sparks, avoid power equipment that creates sparks, and obey burn bans.

Due to the possible fire danger, the County said residents should plan an evacuation route, store supplies and safeguard important documents. Residents can also sign up for text or email alerts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency which will provide real-time alerts from the National Weather Service.

For alerts from local Emergency Management, the County said residents should create an account with the Northeast Kansas Regional Notification System powered by Everbridge.

As always, the County noted that residents should ensure any previous burns are completely extinguished.

