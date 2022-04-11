Pair of police chases end with crashes Saturday in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of police chases on Saturday ended when the vehicles being pursued crashed in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

• The first crash that occurred during a police chase was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 435 and State Avenue.

In that incident, the Kansas Highway Patrol says, a 2007 Audi Q7 was fleeing from law enforcement as it was traveling north on I-435 and exiting to eastbound State Avenue.

The patrol said the Audi failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the roadway before overturning several times and coming to a rest.

The driver of the Audi, identified as Wesley L. Spears, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., sustained serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. The patrol said Spears, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

A passenger in the Audi, Bria S. Burke, 32, of Kansas City, Kan., sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash and also was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital. The patrol said it wasn’t known if Burke was wearing her seat belt.

• The second crash that occurred during a police chase was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday at 212 S. Tremont St. in Kansas City, Kan. The location was just north of 7th Street Trafficway and Interstate 70.

In that crash, the patrol said, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on 7th Street fleeing from law enforcement when it collided with the rear of a 2014 Dodge Avenger that also was northbound on 7th Street.

Upon impact, the driver of the Dodge lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete wall.

The driver of the Dodge, Yvonne D. Lawson, 53, of Kansas City, Kan., sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. the patrol said Lawson, who was alone in the Dodge, was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Isyani J. Sanchez, 17, and passengers Pablo Ponce, 16; Nichole Gurrola, 17; Emilio G. Rios, 17; and Kayren Portillo-Reyes, 17, all of Kansas City, Kan., were reported to have been uninjured in the crash.

Another passenger in the Jeep, Aaron Gonzalez-Rials, 16, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said all of the Jeep’s occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Jeep

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.