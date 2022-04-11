One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday in Johnson County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 just north of 87th Street in Lenexa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling north on I-35 at a high rate of speed struck the rear of a Ford F-350 pickup truck that also was headed north on I-35.

After the vehicles collided, the Cruze went off the right side of the road and came to a rest, while the Ford truck went off the highway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.

The driver of the Cruze, Martin Perez Trejo, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Perez Trejo was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Cruze, Jasmine L. Alcala, 27, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Alcala was wearing her seat belt.

Both occupants of the Ford truck were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. They were identified as Tracy B. Kintzelle, 48, of Independence, Mo., and William J. Hansett, 33, of Leawood.

The patrol said neither Kintzelle nor Hansett was wearing a seat belt. It wasn’t immediately known who was driving the Ford truck.

