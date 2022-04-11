Advertisement

Northeast Kansas businesses recognized with region awards

Lieutenant Governor David Toland met with Kansas Business merit and regional award winners...
Lieutenant Governor David Toland met with Kansas Business merit and regional award winners today in Manhattan.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas businesses walked away from Manhattan today with a new award to put on display. Lieutenant governor David Toland stepped into his role as secretary of commerce today handing out well deserved awards for Kansas business.

“This is really a message of gratitude,” said Toland. “Gratitude for vision, gratitude for execution, gratitude for investment in our state. These businesses are putting their blood sweat and tears into making sure that they can grow and can contribute to our economy so we want to make sure and say thank you.”

Merritt and regional awards were presented to all kinds of business from retail to service to manufacturing and non-profits. Capital investment in Kansas grew from$1.3 billion dollars in 2019 to $3.8 billion last year, the largest growth per capita in the country.

“We’ve had tremendous success on the economic development front in Kansas,” said Toland. “We have record levels of investment from businesses outside of Kansas that are coming in. We want to make sure that we’re recognizing the existing Kansas businesses that are here that are doing a great job.”

Toland believes this is because of his push to make the commerce department behave less like government and more like the private sector and wants to keep that momentum going.

Today’s ceremony in Manhattan was the fourth of seven being held across Kansas. Another takes place tomorrow in Lawrence..

