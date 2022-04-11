Advertisement

No injuries reported after 6-year-old lights gas can on fire in Topeka park

FILE
FILE(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a 6-year-old lit a gas canister on fire in a Topeka park on Monday morning.

Just before 10:20 a.m. on Monday, April 11, the Topeka Fire Department says crews were called to South Park with reports from the Topeka Police Department that a 6-year-old had set a gas can on fire.

The Fire Department said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to the park as the small flame was contained to the paved driveway.

