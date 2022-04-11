Monday forecast: Nice today, severe weather threat tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot going on this week from today being the nicest day of the week to a severe weather risk tomorrow evening with temperatures around the freezing mark by Thursday morning.

The best chance for storms, and severe weather, will be late tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday night. While there are specifics that will need to be fine-tuned throughout the day tomorrow, latest indications are that the highest threat for severe weather will occur from 6pm-midnight where all hazards are possible. This includes the potential for 2″ diameter hail, a few tornadoes, and strong winds. Flooding is not expected but some areas could get heavy rain so the flooding threat will be monitored.

This scenario is not to scare you but to prepare you for the possibilities. Make sure you are going over your severe weather safety plans including where you plan on being tomorrow evening and adjusting that plan. For example if you have sports practice (or a game) it might be wise to have a plan in case storms move through your area where you would have to take shelter. Remember even if it’s just lightning and a non-severe t-storm, that will still warrant action to seek shelter.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds between 12-3pm. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E/SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers in the morning, most spots dry. Highs in the 80s (some 90° temperatures can’t be ruled out toward central KS). Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 45 mph.

Storms will be likely Tuesday night where severe weather will be the highest concern before midnight however it’s not a guarantee we’ll be out of the woods by midnight meaning a severe t-storm warning could occur after midnight. This will be one factor to stay updated on tomorrow.

Wednesday is tricky because some models have steady/falling temperatures through the day while others have little warming. Most spots will likely be in the 50s for highs. There’s also differences in the models on precipitation chances so this will be fine-tuned in the next couple days.

After starting out near or even below freezing in some spots Thursday morning, temperatures start to warm back up to end the work week with near seasonal temperatures this weekend. Some uncertainty on rain and storm chances exist this weekend but latest models do indicate the better chance for it to be Easter Sunday.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today, it’ll be the nicest day of the week with light winds.

It will be windy and warm tomorrow with a fire danger concern especially in north-central KS.

Prepare for severe weather especially from 6pm-midnight tomorrow where all hazards are in play. If you have questions on your Storm Call subscription, please call 1-800-260-6695. This is a 3rd party company and we don’t have control over your profile.

Temperatures near or even colder than 32° is likely Thursday morning.



All hazards are possible with storms especially after 6pm Tuesday. Check back tomorrow for updates on the forecast. (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

