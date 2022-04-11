Lawrence holds parade to celebrate Jayhawks NCAA Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The celebration tour finally reached it’s pinnacle moment. Kansas loaded up the wagons and took to Mass Street where tens of thousands of screaming Rock Chalk fans were there to celebrate.

The whole team - coaching staff, players, managers, cheerleads, band - packed inside cars and cruised down Mass Street. There were fans on the ground, in the trees, holding signs and getting autographs.

The coolest part was the ride Coach Bill Self had. He road in a 1959 corvette. It’s the same one he road in back in 2008 after winning the NCAA Championship. Former Jayhawks head coach Larry Brown also road in the same car back in 1988 while celebrating the Jayhawks NCAA Championship.

The 1959 corvette Bill Self is riding in is the same car that Larry Brown road in back in the 1988 Championship parade. #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/UiTupGSXmB — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) April 10, 2022

This was a special moment for the massive Jayhawk Nation to celebrate their team and that team appreciated the love.

“When you win, everyone benefits,” Bill Self, Kansas head basketball coach, said. “The pies big enough for everybody if you win enough and certainly I think there’s a lot of people that can benefit from this basketball team having success.”

“Just all the love and support we’re getting it’s crazy because that’s why we do it,” Ochai Agbaji, Kansas guard, said. “That’s why we went all the way. That’s why we push for that so hard.”

“It’s super special. These fans they mean so much to us,” Mitch Lightfoot, Kansas forward, said. “They care so much about this place and we care about them.”

