KU Police search for man who robbed resident at gunpoint

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Campus police at the University of Kansas are searching for a man who robbed a resident at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Just before 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, the University of Kansas Public Safety Office says officers received reports of an armed robbery in the 1100 block of West Campus Rd.

The suspect had been described to officers as a Hispanic male between 25- and 30-years-old, with a goatee or scruff beard, standing at 5-feet-9-inches and weighing about 250 pounds. He had been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim also told officers they had been robbed with a gun then the suspect got in a vehicle and went west on Stratford Rd. off-campus.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

