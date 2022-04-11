Advertisement

Keith Carnes released from prison Monday morning

Keith Carnes (right) was released from prison Monday, April 11, 2022.
Keith Carnes (right) was released from prison Monday, April 11, 2022.(Miracle of Innocence)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The attorney team for Keith Carnes said he has been released from the state penitentiary.

He had been imprisoned at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that there is insufficient evidence to prove that Keith Carnes fatally shot a rival drug dealer, 24-year-old Larry White, in 2003 in a Kansas City parking garage.

One issue was that a special master who reviewed the case found that Kansas City police did not give Carnes’ original defense team a report from a confidential informant that might have led to his exoneration.

Also, two witnesses who identified Carnes as the killer recanted their testimony in 2014, saying they had been pressured by police and Jackson County prosecutors.

