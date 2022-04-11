KDWP opens applications for wildlife diversity grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for the Department of Wildlife and Parks’ wildlife diversity grants.

For nearly 42 years, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it has offered financial assistance to those who carry out projects focused on the conservation and improvement of wildlife diversity in Kansas - and that tradition will carry on in 2022.

KDWP said staff at its Ecological Services section will accept proposals for the Chickadee Checkoff Small Grants Program through May 1. Eligible projects are required to focus on wildlife diversity and native non-game wildlife species while also addressing the issues and strategies within the Kansas State Wildlife Action Plan.

“Since 1980, we’ve been able to fund a variety of educational, research-based, and habitat projects related to non-game species, thanks to donations received through Chickadee Checkoff,” said Daren Riedle, KDWP wildlife diversity coordinator. “By making small grants available from these donations, we’re then able to utilize the talents and expertise of our conservation partners to be a true force for nature in Kansas. It’s really a unique opportunity.”

The Department said those interested have until May 1 to submit a completed grant proposal.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, click HERE.

