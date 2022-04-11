Advertisement

KBI reopens 2-year-old cold case into disappearnce of Independence man

FILE - Detreck Foster
FILE - Detreck Foster(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has reopened a 2-year-old cold case into the disappearance of an Independence man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Independence Police Department have reopened a cold case and are looking for more information from the public to help their efforts. The case is that of the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, who went missing two years ago the week of April 11.

KBI said Foster was reported missing on May 12, 2020, and was last seen around April 12 of that same year in Independence.

Agents said it worked with IPD detectives and they suspect foul play in Foster’s disappearance. They said they believe someone knows information about the case that will help them solve it. Investigators will continue to explore all tips and leads.

KBI noted that Foster has been described as a black man who stands at about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was a father, brother and son and his family is desperate to know what happened to him.

Anyone with information about Foster’s disappearance should call KBI at 785-296-8200 or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

Those who have information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Foster’s disappearance or murder are eligible for a $5,000 Governor’s reward.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy
Dwayne Haskins
Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Wamego USD 320 Summer meals
Wamego among school districts honored for high-quality meal service
FILE
Resolution introduced to honor veterans, civilians who helped evacuate Afghanistan
Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning near S.E....
Crews respond to car-SUV crash Monday morning in Tecumseh