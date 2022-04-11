KBI reopens 2-year-old cold case into disappearnce of Independence man

MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has reopened a 2-year-old cold case into the disappearance of an Independence man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Independence Police Department have reopened a cold case and are looking for more information from the public to help their efforts. The case is that of the disappearance and suspected murder of Detreck Foster, who went missing two years ago the week of April 11.

KBI said Foster was reported missing on May 12, 2020, and was last seen around April 12 of that same year in Independence.

Agents said it worked with IPD detectives and they suspect foul play in Foster’s disappearance. They said they believe someone knows information about the case that will help them solve it. Investigators will continue to explore all tips and leads.

KBI noted that Foster has been described as a black man who stands at about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was a father, brother and son and his family is desperate to know what happened to him.

Anyone with information about Foster’s disappearance should call KBI at 785-296-8200 or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.

Those who have information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for Foster’s disappearance or murder are eligible for a $5,000 Governor’s reward.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.