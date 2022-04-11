Advertisement

Inmate sentenced for having cellphones in Lansing Correctional

He was found guilty of two counts of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility
The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in...
The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lansing, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate has been sentenced to more than three and a half additional years in prison after corrections officers found two cellphones.

George Phillips, a 34-year-old Lansing Correctional Facility inmate, has been sentenced to 43 months in prison for two counts of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. The second count led to a sentence of 18 months, but it was set to run concurrently.

On Nov. 29 of last year, a jury found Phillips guilty of trafficking contraband into Lansing Correctional.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Phillips was found inside his cell with a cellphone on Jan. 23, 2016.

It was a single-occupancy cell and, when corrections officers conducted a surprise search by rushing in, Phillips was found lying on his bed with a phone under him. They also found a charger plugged into the wall.

Then, on Aug. 20 of 2016, Phillips again had a single-occupancy cell but was out of it when officers conducted another search. They found another cell phone, which was on top of a pile of books with a list of phone numbers.

Representatives from Lansing Correctional Facility and the Department of Corrections said cellphones are one of the most dangerous possessions inmates can have.

“Inmates receive more prison time due to the severe amount of consequences that can occur [when] inmates have cell phones,” County Attorney Thompson said. “Not only can they cause violence to those within the facility, but to those outside of the facility.”

Phillips is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail. “He is there due to a reported domestic incident and confrontation with law enforcement per news articles,” Thompson said.

