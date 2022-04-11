HHHS encourages future pet owners to adopt for National Pet Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Grace Clinton with Helping Hands says there are several benefits to adopting a pet rather than buying from a breeder.

“The nice thing about adopting an older dog whether its just right out of that puppy stage is, even if they are six months are older, at that point you know a lot about their personalities. That has benefits because you’re able to know what they like, or of they are barkers or what their favorite food or treats are,” Clinton says.

Animals of any age can make a great companion--

“Is the sense of giveback, you are giving a home to an animal that really truly needs one, there’s just a lot of amazing dogs and cats here at the shelter and they deserve the second chance of having a forever home.”

One difference between adopting and buying, is the price!

“We do the initial vaccines, we do spay and neuter, we do the micro chipping and we do all the initial exams and things like that so they cost of when you are adopting may seem high, even though our general cost for adoption here for a dog is only $150.”

Clinton says within the past year, cat adoptions have been up but, dog adoptions have been the opposite.

“Our dogs adoptions have been relatively slow in the last few months, which means we end up having quite a few dogs that have been here with us for awhile. There is a lot of really, really cool dogs so we want to see more dog adoptions and we want to encourage cat adoptions. Dogs tend to want to be out of their kennels more than the cats do and if people have been thinking about adopting, now is the time to adopt,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.