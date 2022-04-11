Advertisement

Harvesters CEO honored with national award before retirement

The CEO and President of the Harvesters Food Network receives a national award before her retirement, according to Harvesters.(Harvesters - The Community Food Network)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CEO and President of the Harvesters Food Network was honored with a national award before her retirement, according to Harvesters.

Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters - The Community Food Network was awarded the 2022 John van Hengel Fellowship. The award was created to honor the founder of the world’s first food bank, which is St. Mary’s in Phoenix, Arizona. The founder is said to be commonly known as the “Father of Food Banking.”

“Throughout her distinguished career, Valerie has demonstrated passionate, influential leadership,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “She carries a contagious optimism and truly believes in the mission of serving neighbors in need. Those who work with her know that she has the extraordinary ability to motivate people around her to see past every obstacle. Valerie’s work at Harvesters has led the organization to grow its food distribution, strengthen its financial stability, and enhance its innovative programming, all to make sure food is available to anyone who needs it.”

According to Harvesters, Nicholson-Watson has served Harvesters as the director of community services, a board member, and then the President and CEO. The organization said that Nicholson-Watson will soon retire on June 30.

Throughout her time with Harvesters, the organization said it has marked its 40th anniversary, enhanced its disaster relief response program, implemented a food pantry program for schools, expanded the Topeka and Kansas City facilities, and started a Hunger to Health Initiative that created relationships among healthcare partners to help food-insecure families.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvesters’ release says it has raised more than $50 million and distributed more than 136 million pounds of food to those in need of assistance.

