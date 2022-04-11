‘Hamilton’ coming to Century II for 16 shows in June 2023

Advertisement

Hamilton Joseph Morales and Nik Walker will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. Other principal roles in Hamilton will be played by Ta'Rea Campbell as Angelica Schuyler; Marcus Choi as George Washington; Elijah Malcomb as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Shoba Narayan as Eliza Hamilton; Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Danielle Sostre as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Jon Patrick Walker as King George. The second national tour also includes Tia Altinay, Amber Ardolino, Conroe Brooks, Cameron Burke, Evan S. Cochran, Phil Colgan, Desmond Sean Eillington, Hope Endrenyi, Lili Froehlich, Daniel Gaymon, Camden Gonzales, Jennie Harney, Stephen Hernandez, Kristen Hoagland, Abby Jaros, Emily Jenda, Wonza Johnson, King David Jones, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brandt Martinez, Taeko McCarroll, Tyler McKenzie, Justice Moore, Antuan Magic Raimone, Julian Ramos, Jen Sese, Willie Smith III, and Julius Thomas III. (Shari Gasper, Communications Manager at Overture Center for the Arts)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Hamilton,” the renowned, award-winning play written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is coming to Wichita for 16 shows in June 2023.

The off-Broadway performances begin June 6, 2023 at Century II’s Concert Hall and run through June 18, with eight shows each week. Each week’s schedule included matinee and evening performances on Saturday; the first-week schedule has two performances on Sunday, and in week two there are a pair of Thursday performances.

“Hamilton” tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through music and dance. Its original Broadway production has been given awards by, among others, the Grammys, NAACP, Billboard Music, the Kennedy Center, the Tonys, and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016.

