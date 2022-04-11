‘Hamilton’ coming to Century II for 16 shows in June 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Hamilton,” the renowned, award-winning play written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is coming to Wichita for 16 shows in June 2023.

The off-Broadway performances begin June 6, 2023 at Century II’s Concert Hall and run through June 18, with eight shows each week. Each week’s schedule included matinee and evening performances on Saturday; the first-week schedule has two performances on Sunday, and in week two there are a pair of Thursday performances.

“Hamilton” tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton through music and dance. Its original Broadway production has been given awards by, among others, the Grammys, NAACP, Billboard Music, the Kennedy Center, the Tonys, and it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016.

