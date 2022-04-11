Advertisement

GPS tracker helps locate truck reported stolen Monday from Topeka business

A GPS tracker helped locate a truck that had been reported stolen from a local business Monday morning in East Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GPS tracker helped locate a pickup truck Monday morning in East Topeka after the vehicle had been stolen from a local business, authorities said.

The truck was located in the parking lot of the Reser’s Fine Foods plant on the southwest corner of S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said an employee from Bettis Asphalt and Construction came into work on Monday morning and noticed one of the company’s trucks was gone.

Munoz said the employee turned on the truck’s GPS tracker then located the vehicle at in the east parking lot of the Reser’s plant. The truck was found unoccupied and damaged.

The employee then called Topeka police, who responded to the scene, Munoz said.

Around 7:45 a.m., a Topeka police officer was talking to several individuals near a white Dodge Ram pickup truck on the far east side of the Reser’s parking lot. The truck later was driven from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

