Gov. encourages communities to celebrate National Community Development Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has encouraged Kansas communities to celebrate National Community Development Week.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has proclaimed the week of April 11 as National Community Development Week in Kansas. She said the week will celebrate the crucial value community development programs and resources bring to the Sunflower State.

“Community development efforts are essential in supporting the Kansas economy, quality of life initiatives and growth of Kansas communities,” Gov. Kelly said. “Our programs, partnerships, and support help build thriving communities and we are thrilled to celebrate community development success across our state.”

Kelly noted that the Community Development Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce was reestablished in 2019. She said the division is dedicated to the development of strong and vibrant communities across the state.

“Our Community Development team focuses on programs that create opportunities to expand, invest and bring businesses to Kansas,” said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland. “Businesses and residents choose to put down roots in vibrant communities, with a high quality of life. By continuing to support community development efforts across our state, we can help set the stage for growth and prosperity that benefits Kansans for generations to come.”

Kelly said the Community Development programs include the following:

Community Development Block Grant - annual competitive grants given to cities and counties to improve communities through housing rehabilitation, infrastructure improvements, and community facility upgrades. Between 2019 and 2022 over $52 million was awarded to 160 communities. In addition, the program awarded over $18 million in COVID relief funds to 147 communities which helped 1,313 small businesses and retained 5,300 jobs statewide.

Kansas Main Street - focused on the revitalization and preservation of downtown districts developed to enhance a community’s culture. Since 2019, the program has added 10 designated communities to the program, which has brought the total number of designated communities to 35. The program has provided almost $650,000 to support building rehabilitation, upper-floor housing, connecting arts to downtown districts, and entrepreneurial development.

Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission - dedicated to promoting, supporting and expanding creative industries and enriching communities through arts and culture. Since 2019, 175 grants have been awarded totaling $1,250,065. Additionally, the program has dispersed about $1.9 million in COVID relief funds to 154 grantees to provide operational support during the pandemic.

Community Service Tax Credit Program - provides chances for private, non-profit organizations and public health care entities to improve their ability to undertake major capital campaigns for projects involving children and family services, crime prevention, youth apprenticeship, youth technical training and health care. Since 2019, 68 nonprofits across 53 counties have been awarded over $11 million in tax credits.

Rural Opportunity Zones - provides student loan repayment for new residents moving to one of the 95 ROZ eligible counties, cities and employers to enhance their workforce and recruit new residents through sponsorships and student loan repayment assistance.

“National Community Development week celebrates the impact of community development resources, emphasizing the opportunities to invest in Kansas communities and contribute to the economic growth of our state,” said Community Development Division Director, Kayla Savage. “Community Development offers a range of programs and services for individuals and communities to improve infrastructure and housing, revitalize downtown corridors, enrich and enhance quality of life, and support economic development.”

The Governor has encouraged Kansas communities to celebrate National Community Development Week by sharing their local community development projects on social media.

