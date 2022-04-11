Funeral services held for TPD’s first K-9 handler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, for the Topeka Police Department’s first canine handler, Charlie Bowman.

Family and friends gathered at Mount Hope Cemetery to remember him, his life, and his service.

According to his obituary, Bowman passed away Friday, April 1st. He joined the TPD in 1954, where he served as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, detective, and detective sergeant until he retired in 1987.

Charlie and his partner Rebel were the first members of TPD’s K-9 unit back in 1960. To remember Charlie and Rebel, they were painted into a mural on the Law Enforcement Center’s north wall.

He was given the honor of naming a new member to the unit in 2019, he chose Rebo, which combined ‘rebel’ and ‘bowman’.

First Topeka Police K9 handler passes away The Topeka Police Department’s first K9 handler has passed away.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.