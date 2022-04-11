Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Dwayne Haskins
Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone
Dover Grade School Reunion
Dover school reunion brings together generations

Latest News

People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
John Hansen has served 25 years as chaplain for the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.
Shawnee County sheriff’s chaplain celebrates 25 years on the job
FILE - downtown Topeka
Capital City joins Kansas Main Street communities for downtown revitalization
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board of directors