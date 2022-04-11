Family and friends celebrates the life of their loved one

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends came together on Sunday to celebrate the life of a loved one who was killed in a house fire in January.

Music filled the air at Gage Park amphitheather on Sunday.

It was to celebrate the life of “Risk” Alexander Escalante-Servantez who lost his life on January 10th in a house fire.

Family and friends released red balloons in memory of him.

Sunday marked three months since alexander has passed away.

One family member says this celebration was to never forget the presence that alexander filled in many hearts.

”It’s just a little closure and my little man just liked to be around people and thats why im having this,” said Paul Florez, Alexander’s Great Grandfather. “This was his favorite park. We spent many hours here. everyday we came here and we just thought it was a good place to have it.”

Family and friends also got a chance to enjoy food and music.

The event was open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.