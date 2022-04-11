Advertisement

Crews respond to car-SUV crash Monday morning in Tecumseh

Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning near S.E....
Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday morning near S.E. 4th and Tecumseh Road in the Tecumseh community just east of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Tecumseh community just east of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of S.E. 4th and Tecumseh Road.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision, though one person was evaluated at the scene for neck pain by emergency responders, authorities said.

The crash occurred when a dark-gray Toyota Corolla that was westbound on S.E. 4th collided with a maroon Ford Edge sport utility vehicle that was traveling north on Tecumseh Road, Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the Toyota’s driver failed to yield to the Ford at the V-shaped intersection. Yield signs are in place for westbound traffic on S.E. 4th as it approaches Tecumseh Road at that location. Traffic on S.E. 4th must turn either north or south at the intersection of Tecumseh Road.

Upon impact, the Toyota continued traveling south on Tecumseh Road before coming to rest in a grassy ditch on the right -- or west -- side of the street.

The Ford came to rest facing southeast on the west side of the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be removed from the scene by wreckers.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy
Dwayne Haskins
Chiefs players react to death of quarterback Dwayne Haskins
Surveillance images show the box truck stolen from outside God's Storehouse, and the man...
TPD finds God’s Storehouse stolen truck unoccupied, contents inside gone
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Wamego USD 320 Summer meals
Wamego among school districts honored for high-quality meal service
FILE - Detreck Foster
KBI reopens 2-year-old cold case into disappearnce of Independence man
FILE
Resolution introduced to honor veterans, civilians who helped evacuate Afghanistan