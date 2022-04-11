Crews respond to car-SUV crash Monday morning in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Tecumseh community just east of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of S.E. 4th and Tecumseh Road.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision, though one person was evaluated at the scene for neck pain by emergency responders, authorities said.

The crash occurred when a dark-gray Toyota Corolla that was westbound on S.E. 4th collided with a maroon Ford Edge sport utility vehicle that was traveling north on Tecumseh Road, Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the Toyota’s driver failed to yield to the Ford at the V-shaped intersection. Yield signs are in place for westbound traffic on S.E. 4th as it approaches Tecumseh Road at that location. Traffic on S.E. 4th must turn either north or south at the intersection of Tecumseh Road.

Upon impact, the Toyota continued traveling south on Tecumseh Road before coming to rest in a grassy ditch on the right -- or west -- side of the street.

The Ford came to rest facing southeast on the west side of the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be removed from the scene by wreckers.

