Council Member calls Kansas AG racist for push for anti-sanctuary city legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A coalition of organizations and individuals has urged Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to veto a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the Sunflower State.

Safe And Welcoming Wyandotte held a Zoom news conference on Monday morning, April 11, in which they urged Gov. Kelly to veto House Bill 2717.

Coalition members called U.S. immigration law complex and should be left to the federal government to implement - not local law enforcement.

Roeland Park Council Member Michale Rebne said HB 2717 pushes people back into the shadows, including legal immigrants afraid of racial profiling.

Rebne said the bill will allow immigrants to be preyed upon and also expand an already existing worker shortage.

Rebne then accused Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who pushed for the bill’s passage, of being racist.

”It is an obvious racist attempt by Attorney General Schmidt to target immigrants of color for political gain in that the bill is clearly written in time to go after Wyandotte County’s ordinance,” Rebne said. “The fact that majority-white communities have been swept up in this cynical move is a clear example of how racism hurts all of us.”

AG Schmidt is the presumed Republican nominee for the Governor’s race later in 2022. 13 NEWS has contacted his office for a response to the Council Member’s comments.

Kelly, who is running for reelection, must decide if she will sign the bill into law, allow it to take effect without her support or actively veto it by the end of business on Monday.

