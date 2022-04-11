Community helps Topeka WWll veteran accomplish his dream to ride a horse again

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WWll veteran has dreamed to get back in the saddle for years and Sunday his dreams became a reality.

Delbert Bryant, who served as a medical aid during WWll, has a long history of caring for horses.

For years Bryant he has dreamed of being back around them.

Terry Downing of Faith Home Health and Hospice had just the right connections to make his dream come true.

“He brought that to a meeting and I was like ‘oh my gosh’, I have a friend who has a farm that has tons of horses and she works for the VA,” said Downing. “She’s always around veterans and she was like ‘oh my gosh bring him out’ he was so excited.”

Tracey Wyatt wanted to make Bryant’s day even more special, so she invited Bryant’s family and members of the local VFW out to her farm.

Members of the VFW and the Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association welcomed Bryant with a salute.

Hillside Medical Transportation helped get Bryant to the farm.

“I remember he told me stories about what he did in Japan and how he served as a field medic,” said Delbert’s grandson, Derek. He’s always helping people, healing people, its very impressive, he’s definitely one of the most important people in my life for sure.”

After spending time with his fellow veterans, Bryant’s guest of honor arrived.

Tracey Wyatt led a horse over to Bryant to spend some time with him.

“Oh I love that horse, I love that horse,” said Bryant. “I talked to it and I think maybe it understood me, they talk with their eyes.”

Bryant was able to relive his days of working on the farm.

After the war, he fixed up a vacant farmhouse and bought an English Morgan Mare, named her Ginger.

“I started taking care of the horses for him, just for something to do and I just fell in love with it,” said Bryant. “I love cleaning the stables, I love grooming the horses, it just grew on me.”

With a little help he was able to get back up on the saddle.

“Oh I loved being up on that horse.”

After Delbert spent some time on the horse and a motorcycle, Wyatt said she’s confident that this was the happiest she’s ever seen him.

“There’s going to be horses in heaven, I’m going to see a whole bunch of them pretty soon, I’ m just confident in that,” said Bryant.

When asked if he would rather have the motorcycle or the horse, Delbert said he’s picking the horse every time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.