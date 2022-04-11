Capital City joins Kansas Main Street communities for downtown revitalization

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has now joined the growing list of communities undergoing downtown revitalization as Kansas Main Street members, along with Eureka, Newton and Valley Center.

On Monday, April 11, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced four new cities that will join the Kansas Main Street Program as members - Eureka, Newton, Valley Center and Topeka.

Gov. Kelly said the program targets downtown districts through the development of a comprehensive preservation and revitalization strategy.

“When our main street businesses succeed, our economy succeeds,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “That’s why my administration restarted the Kansas Main Street Program in 2019 – to help our communities reinvest in our small businesses, recruit new families to our state, and grow our economy. The program’s expansion is further proof of its success, and I’m pleased to welcome these four additional communities.”

Kelly said the Kansas Main Street program launched in 1985 and has helped dozens of primarily rural communities work toward maintaining and enhancing the viability of their downtown districts.

Unfortunately, Kelly said the Brownback Administration ended the program in 2012. However, she restarted the program in 2019 with support from the Kansas Legislature.

“Downtown Topeka is proud to be part of Kansas Main Street because it truly has the potential to be a game-changer for some communities,” said Rhiannon Friedman, President of Downtown Topeka Inc. “This initiative connects communities across the state, helping them build stronger, more resilient downtowns that are full of life and activity. With training, vast resources and worthwhile educational tools, it also allows organizations like Downtown Topeka to keep a pulse on the many issues impacting main streets just like ours.”

Kelly noted that the Kansas Main Street program is an affiliate of the National Main Street Center. She said no federal funds are provided to Main Street communities. However, designated cities are eligible for training and technical assistance to help them become self-sufficient in downtown revitalization.

“Eureka, Newton, Topeka, and Valley Center are outstanding additions to Kansas Main Street,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “They have each demonstrated the vision and commitment to the long-term development of their downtowns—and this will help set the stage for new growth and a stronger local business community.”

The Governor said Kansas Main Street is a self-help technical assistance program administered by the Community Development Division at the Kansas Department of Commerce. She said the program helps communities focus on organization, design, promotion, and economic restructuring.

“I want to join the Governor, and Lieutenant Governor in congratulating these wonderful cities named new Kansas Main Street communities,” Kansas Main Street Director Scott Sewell said. “To our new program participants, now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get to work on making sure your downtown remains a healthy and important part of your community. The state office is here to guide you and support you in your efforts, and we look forward to your success.”

Kelly said the four communities participated in a competitive application process that started in December 2021. With the addition of the new communities, she said there are now 32 Main Street communities.

