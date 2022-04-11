Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Topekans have been arrested on drug and firearm charges after an altercation that involved...
Two arrested on drug, firearm charges after Topeka altercation
Samantha Baum was killed in a shooting along I-70 near Solomon on Sunday evening, April 10, 2022.
Topeka woman dies in Salina after shooting along I-70
Three people were taken to the hospital after a car driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed Sunday...
3 taken to hospital after car driven by 12-year-old crashes in Colby
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rear-end crash early Sunday...
One killed, three seriously injured Sunday in Johnson County crash
FILE - Wyandotte County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Arnold was off-duty when he was killed Saturday,...
Son convicted of killing father, a Kansas sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

FILE
Second wildfire in a week burns near Baldwin Creek Park in Riley Co.
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Judge weighs cameras in 3 officers’ trial over George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo flames consume a home surrounded by trees on Highway 89...
California utility to pay $55 million for massive wildfires
FILE - A bill introduced in Congress last week would expand the Brown v. Board of Education...
Bill passed to expand Brown v. Board of Education historic sites